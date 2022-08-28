Karnataka forest staff not trained in animal rescue operations

Every time there is a wildlife rescue operation, the forest department's frontline staff rely more on their instinct rather than a scientific approach, putting themselves and animals at risk.

The reason: A majority of them are not trained to manage human-animal conflicts.

While Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Vijaykumar Gogi says that all forest staff, from forest guards to assistant conservators of forest, are given 18-24 months' training before they enter the field, the forest staff beg to differ.

At least 15 forest guards, deputy range forest officers and range forest officers told DH that they have received no training and had no hands-on experience in animal rescue. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Head of Forest Force (HoFF) Raj Kishore Singh also conceded that the forest staff get only theoretical knowledge and no practical training.

Human-animal conflicts have increased in several parts of Karnataka involving animals like leopards, sloth bears, crocodiles, tigers and elephants.

Sandesh, a forest guard at Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary, said he has been working as a guard for the past 12 years and has received no training. "We have been chased by animals during rescue several times. We just run for our lives," he said.

A forest guard at Bilagi, who did not wish to be named, said he injured himself while rescuing a nine-foot-long crocodile. "I have devised a method to capture the crocodile. First, divert its attention and then throw a cloth over its snout from behind to cover its eyes. Four to five people will jump over the animal to tie its limbs," he said and conceded that on many occasions the crocodiles have also been injured.

A Dy RFO at Kali Tiger Reserve said even at forest colleges, they get no practical training during induction. "We need training on animal behaviour, use of technology and artificial intelligence to capture animals and release them safely. What we are currently doing is driving animals back into the forest," he said.

Shridhar Bhat, Assistant Professor (Wildlife) at the College of Forestry, Sirsi, said staff need to be taught protocols. Areas where human-animal conflict is high should have dedicated teams as the current staff are already overburdened with routine work.

PCCF Gogi said Karnataka has one of the best records in resolving human-animal conflicts. "We rescue the highest number of animals in the country. Our casualty record is minimal. Other states seek our help," he said and added that all forest staff are well trained.