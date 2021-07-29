Karnataka govt targeted over 'false claims' in advertisement on houses

Several flood victims are yet to get houses promised by the state government even after two years. The victims alleged that the state government had given false advertisement in this regard.

Around 42 families of Bidarahalli Circle 42 in Sargur taluk lost houses due to floods in 2019 and the government had promised them new houses.

In a press conference here Cheluvi, one of the victims complained that the government had made false claims in the advertisements published that the new houses were constructed and the flood victims were leading a dignified life.

“We are living amidst rodents and reptiles and the rainy season is a nightmare. Many are suffering health issues. Even after two years, the government has failed to keep the promise,” she blamed.

The then District in-Charge Minister Somanna had issued a cheque for Rs 50,000 which was taken back. The government had identified land belonging to Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited. It had not been handed over to the Revenue department.

Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) district unit secretary B Ravi threatened to launch a protest if the government failed to construct the houses soon.