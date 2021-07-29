K'taka govt targeted over 'false claims' in adverts

Karnataka govt targeted over 'false claims' in advertisement on houses

Around 42 families of Bidarahalli Circle 42 in Sargur taluk lost houses due to floods in 2019

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 29 2021, 20:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2021, 21:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Several flood victims are yet to get houses promised by the state government even after two years. The victims alleged that the state government had given false advertisement in this regard.

Around 42 families of Bidarahalli Circle 42 in Sargur taluk lost houses due to floods in 2019 and the government had promised them new houses.

In a press conference here Cheluvi, one of the victims complained that the government had made false claims in the advertisements published that the new houses were constructed and the flood victims were leading a dignified life.

“We are living amidst rodents and reptiles and the rainy season is a nightmare. Many are suffering health issues. Even after two years, the government has failed to keep the promise,” she blamed.

The then District in-Charge Minister Somanna had issued a cheque for Rs 50,000 which was taken back. The government had identified land belonging to Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited. It had not been handed over to the Revenue department.

Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) district unit secretary B Ravi threatened to launch a protest if the government failed to construct the houses soon.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mysuru
Karnataka
Advertisement
Flood
houses

Related videos

What's Brewing

Without Bolt, 100m at Olympics is suddenly a race again

Without Bolt, 100m at Olympics is suddenly a race again

'Cyclonic storms' intensity increasing in Indian Ocean'

'Cyclonic storms' intensity increasing in Indian Ocean'

Why animals recognise numbers but can't do maths

Why animals recognise numbers but can't do maths

Covid: Why CDC suggests indoor masks for the vaccinated

Covid: Why CDC suggests indoor masks for the vaccinated

Puberty not sole factor in transgender eligibility: IOC

Puberty not sole factor in transgender eligibility: IOC

How cities around the world are uprooting urban jungles

How cities around the world are uprooting urban jungles

Netflix is set to roll out games to stream, here's why

Netflix is set to roll out games to stream, here's why

 