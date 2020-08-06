Karnataka govt to give 5-acre land in Mysuru for Classical Language Study Centre  

Drawing curtains over the confusion over allotment of land to the Kannada Classical Language Study Centre, the Higher Education Department on Wednesday agreed to allot five acres of land on the premises of the University of Mysore. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting held on Wednesday evening between Kannada and Culture minister and Higher Education minister in Bengaluru.

Prolonged delay in allocation of land to the centre had triggered speculations that the Kannada Classical Language Study Centre will be shifted to Bengaluru from Mysuru. In fact, several litterateurs and pro-Kannada activists had opposed the move and appealed to the government to retain the centre at Mysuru. Previously, the state government had agreed to give three acres of land and now it has increased to allocation to five acres.

CT Ravi, Minister for Kannada and Culture, apprised the Higher Education minister about 15 to 20 acres of land reserved for the similar centres by the neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Sources in the Higher Education Department said that the proposal of providing the land within the premises of the University of Mysore has already been sent to the Centre. "The three acres of land previously identified and recommended to the centre belonged to the Skill Development Department. But now, we will provide five acres of land at the campus and there will be no hindrance to set up the centre now on," the officer revealed.

