Karnataka: Muslim family performs 'Javala' in Kundgol taluk

'Javala', a Hindu ritual of removing the hair of young boys for the first time, was conducted by a Muslim family at a masjid at Chikkanarti village in Kundgol taluk on Thursday.

Lalsab Nadaf and Amina Nadaf conducted 'Javala' of their five-and-half-month-old son Arif at the masjid in the village, displaying community harmony. Hindu tradition like filling Udi was also conducted, and removing hair after touching betel leaves was also held.

"We are the only Muslim family in our village, and we follow some Hindu traditions including festivals also. It is also an effort to promote communal harmony, as we should not restrict ourselves to a particular caste or community. This 'Javala' is an effort to develop communal harmony especially among children," Lalsab said.