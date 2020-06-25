Karnataka: Muslim family performs 'Javala' in Kundgol taluk

'Javala', a Hindu ritual of removing the hair of young boys for the first time, was conducted by a Muslim family at a masjid at Chikkanarti village in Kundgol taluk on Thursday.
Lalsab Nadaf and Amina Nadaf conducted 'Javala' of their five-and-half-month-old son Arif at the masjid in the village, displaying community harmony. Hindu tradition like filling Udi was also conducted, and removing hair after touching betel leaves was also held.
"We are the only Muslim family in our village, and we follow some Hindu traditions including festivals also. It is also an effort to promote communal harmony, as we should not restrict ourselves to a particular caste or community. This 'Javala' is an effort to develop communal harmony especially among children," Lalsab said.
Who hasn't heard of Covid-19 yet? More than you think
June 25, 1983: When Kapil's Devils conquered the world
Divided Koreas mark 70 years since war began
The Lead: A doctor's day in Covid-care centre
Coronil lacks scientific basis as a cure for Covid-19
'Siberian heat wave is a warning cry from the Arctic'
Plastic waste pile-up across B'luru sparks dengue fears
Is it safe to reopen schools?