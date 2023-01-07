Karnataka: Sri Ram Sene district chief Ravikumar Kokitkar injured in firing 

Sri Ram Sene District President Ravikumar Kokitkar suffered severe injuries after being fired by a pistol at Hindalga village on the city outskirts on Saturday evening.

Kokitkar, along with his driver Manoj Desurkar, had been going towards Hindalga. When they came near Marathi school, the car slowed near the speedbreaker. Three persons who had been tailing them on a bike came near and the person sitting in the middle fired and they sped away.

The bullet brushed the neck of Kokitkar and he was severely injured. The driver too sustained injuries as the bullet hit his hand. Both have been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. The Belagavi Rural police are investigating.