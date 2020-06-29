Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada records 14th Covid-19 death

K'taka's Dakshina Kannada records 14th Covid-19 death

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 29 2020, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2020, 15:32 ist

A Covid-19 infected woman from Ullal succumbed to the virus in Mangaluru's designated Covid-19 hospital on Monday. With this, the Dakshina Kannada district recorded its fourteenth death from the novel coronavirus.

The woman was suffering from diabetes and liver-related ailment. She was admitted to a private hospital in Derlakatte for a surgery. Prior to the surgery, her throat swab was collected and she tested positive for the virus on Sunday,  DHO Dr Ramachandra Bayari said.

She was shifted to the designated Covid-19 hospital for treatment, where she did not respond to treatment and passed away. 

 
 
 

