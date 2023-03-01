Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada records 722 domestic violence cases since 2020

There is a rise in domestic violence cases registered under Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district, Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSCW) Chairperson Pramila Naidu said.

"This may be attributed to increased awareness as many women are coming forward to register cases with the authorities concerned," she told mediapersons at the DK Zilla Panchayat (DKZP) building on Wednesday. A total of 722 cases were registered at CDPO (Child Development Project Officer) who is protection officer under the Act. A total of 520 cases among them had been resolved through mediation and 170 cases had been filed in court as domestic incident report.

Majority of the cases were related to harassment, misunderstanding, illicit relationship and dowry harassment. From 2020-23, the commission had received 6728 complaints across the state - of which 4120 were resolved and 2608 were yet to be resolved. Of the total complaints received, 1494 cases were related to domestic violence, 1905 cases were related to seeking protection, 347 to dowry harassment, 26 to dowry death/murder, 37 to sexual assault, and 208 cases related to police atrocity.

The commission has been laying emphasis on reunion of families after counselling. In addition, the commission is trying to create awareness in schools and colleges on 'love affairs', live-in relationships and cyber crimes among adolescents.

The commission has also taken up 1053 suo motu cases between 2020-2023 and has written 2500 letters to companies across state on setting up internal complaint committee to prevent sexual harassment at workplaces.

"Only 1100 companies have responded to the commission's letter so far," she said. The commission has received 280 cases pertaining to sexual harassment at work place in the past three years and 151 cases have been resolved so far. The commission is also creating awareness against drug abuse and has raised concern over the increase in cases of missing women across state. The KSCW has written to all SPs and Commissioner of Police seeking details on missing women.

A sensitisation programme on dealing with issues related to women will be held for police personnel. DKZP Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Kumar said that the district has five Santwana centres and a total of 1790 cases were registered at the centres between 2020- 2023. Of which, 95% of the cases have been resolved through counselling and five per cent of the cases had landed in the court.

Sakhi One Stop centre has registered 837 cases in the past three years including one missing women/girl children cases in DK. Dr Kumar said that in the year 2022, a total of 76 missing cases were reported in DK SP limits of which 73 have been traced. While in the commisisonerate limits, 74 cases were registered and 73 have been traced so far.