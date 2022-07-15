Kerur violence: Woman throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

A family member of one of the four persons injured in Kerur violence threw Rs 2 lakh given by Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah at his vehicle in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Friday.

The family members of those injured were angry over the fact that no leader had come to visit them even after so many days.

Siddaramaiah tried to console them, and gave Rs 50,000 each to the family members of four injured persons, including one Mohammad Hanif, even as they refused to take money. After Siddaramaiah's vehicle started moving, a woman threw the money at the vehicle, saying that they do not need money.

"We do not need money, but we need justice. Miscreants to who disturb peace and cause violence should be punished. Peace should prevail in the society," said a Muslim woman who threw money back at Siddaramaiah's vehicle.

They lamented that though a minister came, he met only a few people. Former minister H Y Meti and others did not come to meet the family members of the injured, they added.

Communal harmony was disturbed on July 6 after clashes broke out leaving four people injured including two brothers over eve-teasing in Kerur under the Badami Taluk. The Taluk administration had imposed prohibitory orders, while schools and colleges were also closed. As many as 20 persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.