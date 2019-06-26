Khanapur farmer grievously injured in bear attack

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DH News Service, Belagavi
  Jun 26 2019
  • updated: Jun 26 2019, 23:51pm ist
Farmer Namdev Palkar, who has sustained multiple bite wounds in bear attack near Khanapur, is being treated at the district hospital in Belagavi on Tuesday.

A farmer from Dongargaon village near here, in Londa forest range, has sustained grievous injuries in his head, waist and legs after three bears attacked him on Tuesday evening

Namdev Palkar (55) was returning home from his farm, along with his family members, when a sleuth of bears pounced on him. By the time his family members chased away the bears with sticks, Namdev had suffered multiple bite wounds.

Forest officials administered first aid before rushing him to the taluk hospital in Khanapur. He was later shifted to the district hospital in Belagavi for further treatment.

Assistant Conservator of Forests S M Sangolli, Range Forest Officer S S Ningani and staff visited the village.

 

