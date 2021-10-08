Khanapur interfaith affair: Girl's parents, 10 others held for murder of youth

The Belagavi police on Friday arrested 10 persons, including a girl's parents and a Sri Rama Sene leader in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old Arbaz Aftab Mulla, over his interfaith affair with the girl.

Aftab's decapitated body was found near railway tracks on the outskirts of Khanapur town on September 28.

Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi told reporters on Friday that the probe team had questioned Sri Ram Sena, Khanapur president, Pundalik alias Maharaj Nagappa Mutgekar and based on his confessions, nine more were arrested in the case.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the girl's parents Erappa Kumbar and Susheela Kumbar had given a contract to murder Aftab, for having an affair with their daughter.

The arrested are: Pundalik alias Maharaj Nagappa Mutgekar, Kutubuddin Allabaksh Bepari, Irappa Basavanni Kumbar, Sushila Irappa Kumbar, Maruti Pralhad Sugte, Manjunath Tukaram Gondhali, Ganapati Dnyaneshwar Sugte, Prashant Kallappa Patil, Praveen Shankar Pujeri and Sridhar Mahadev Doni, all residents of Khanapur.

Nazima Mohammad Shaikh, a native of Khanapur and a resident of Azam Nagar in Belagavi, had filed complaint with Railway Police on September 29.

The Khanapur police are investigating.

