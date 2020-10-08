Kodagu police bids tearful adieu to ‘Rambo’

The police personnel of Kodagu bid a tearful adieu to ‘Rambo’, the trained dog of their dog squad, on Thursday.

Owing to illness, Rambo, who had been performing duties of detecting explosives for the past six years, passed away on Wednesday.

SP Kshama Mishra paid her respects to Rambo. The final rites were performed as per necessary protocol of the department.

Two days ago, Rambo had been on official duty to Surathkal in Dakshina Kannada and a change in weather resulted in deterioration of his health. He showed symptoms of tiredness and developed fever on Wednesday evening. Though treatment was to given Rambo, did not respond to it and succumbed to heart attack. He was brought to Madikeri later.

Born on October 15, 2013, Rambo underwent training in the police dog training camp in Adugodi, Bengaluru, and joined for duty in Madikeri. He was known for his intelligence and swiftness.

Rambo had performed duties at Harangi reservoir, Raja Seat, court premises among other places. He had been part of the dog surveillance team at the International Air Show in Bengaluru and the election rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the state. Rambo had been awarded certificates of merit, for his performances.

He had detected explosives in more than 400 places during the last six years in Kodagu and other parts of the state.

Rambo’s caretakers Sukumar and Jitendra Rai were deeply hurt by his demise. Rambo is survived by his fellow mates Shourya, Leo and Prithvi.