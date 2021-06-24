Kodagu: Two years on, flood victims still live in sheds

The apathy towards flood victims in the district seems to be not ending.

The district is reeling under the effect of flood and landslide for the last three years.

Hundreds of people lost their property to the flood and landslide in 2019. Among them, 650 victims were provided rehabilitation at Jamburu, Karnangeri, Made and Biligiri villages, under Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation. The others, affected by the flood, are still waiting for rehabilitation.

The construction of houses at K Nidugane village is in progress. Two hundred houses are being constructed by Infosys Foundation at Jamburu village and the work is almost complete. The beneficiaries are expecting rehabilitation soon.

More than 250 families, affected by the flood in Nelyahudikeri and Siddapura jurisdiction, are still living in sheds on the banks of River Cauvery. Some others are living in rented houses.

The victims said that neither they have not been allocated houses nor provided with rent allowance even after two years of floods.

Though eight-acre land in Arekadu in Abhyatmangala village was reserved for rehabilitation after clearing encroachments, there has been no progress.

The homeless people said that the district administration had earlier assured them of providing rehabilitation after they staged protests multiple times. It was told that the houses will be allocated before the rainy season. But, there is no sign of progress. If the temporary sheds collapse during rains, we have nowhere to go, they added.

Niveshana Horata Samiti convener M A Krishna said that many people lost their houses to the flood at Karadigodu village too. The people have given in writing that they will move from the river bank to the alternative place if are rehabilitated. Now, they have to go back to the relief centres, he added.