Kolar JD(S) MLA to join Congress

Janata Dal (Secular) MLA from Kolar has declared that he would quit the party and join Congress.

"JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda and his sons are very big people. They have expelled me from the party. I have won elections from four different parties," Srinivasa Gowda told reporters here on Saturday.

Gowda said he had discussed with KPCC president D K Shivakumar about joining Congress and the latter had given him green signal.

"Ramesh Kumar and Krishnabyregowda did a commendable job by bringing water to Kolar district through KC Valley project. I appreciated them for their effort and Kumaraswamy cannot digest it. He said sewage is supplied under the project. He (Kumaraswamy) was chief minister twice and he could have made attempts to supply clean water," Gowda said. He said that Kumaraswamy had no concern for the farmers of other districts.

