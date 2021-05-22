Krishna laid to rest

Former Speaker KR Pet Krishna, who passed away on Friday, was laid to rest with full state honours and 21 gun salute at his native Kothamaranahalli in KR Pet taluk, on Saturday.

District In-charge Minister K C Narayana Gowda, Deputy Commissioner S Ashwathi and Superintendent of Police Ashwini were present.

The body, which was brought from Mysuru, was taken out in a procession from Hemmanahalli gate. Hundreds of people paid their last respects at KR Pet town. Krishna's wife Indiramma, daughter Manjula and son-in-law Sridhar performed the final rites.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah paid his last respects in Mysuru and said that Krishna was role model and the state lost a humble, committed leader.

Recalling his relationship with Krishna, Siddaramaiah said that he and Krishna maintained a good rapport since many years. "We both practiced law together and I became MLA in 1983, while Krishna entered the Assembly in 1985," Siddaramaiah said.

"Krishna had great concern for the poor and oppressed class and, strive to change the system," Siddaramaiah said.