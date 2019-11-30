KSEEB to conduct SSLC preparatory exams this time

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 30 2019, 23:08pm ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2019, 23:41pm ist

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will conduct preparatory examinations for SSLC at the state-level beginning this academic year.

While the KSEEB will supply the question papers, the evaluation of answer scripts will be done at the school level. The preparatory exams will be conducted on the lines of final exams and question papers too would be delivered in sealed covers. The Board had been asked to obtain the details on number of students appearing for SSLC examinations at government, aided and private schools.

