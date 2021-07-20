KSOU gets AICTE nod for offering MBA courses

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICET) has permitted the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) for launching Master of Business Administration (MBA) courses on open and distant learning mode.

Registrar R Rajanna said that KSOU becomes the only recognised open university in India to offer MBA courses in open and distance learning mode. The AICTE has allowed KSOU to admit 10,000 students for the academic year 2021-22 for MBA (General Administration).

The KSOU recently got 12-B status, under Section 12(B) of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act, 1956. 12-B status enables the varsity to get UGC funds.

Vice-Chancellor S Vidyashankar said that KSOU is the first among the 18 open universities in India to get AICTE recognition.

Earlier, the UGC had approved 11 new online Science courses, in both UG and PG, - MSc (Botany), MSc (Zoology), MSc (Food and Nutrition), MSc (Information Technology), BSc (General), BSc (Information Technology), BSc (Home Science) and BCA.

It has to be noted that the UGC had de-recognised the courses offered by KSOU, from the academic year 2013-14, for some violations. However, the permission was restored from the academic year 2018-19.