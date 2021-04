Urging the government to fulfil their demands, a KSRTC employee has taken out a padayatra from Channarayapatna bus stand to Bengaluru, to meet Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Pradeep of Kantharajapura in the taluk, is the employee. The video clipping of him taking out a padayatra has been widely circulated on social media in the region. The video clip also shows him appealing to the CM to respond to their demands and resolve the issue at the earliest.