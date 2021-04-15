KSRTC protest: Many employees return to work

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, Mysuru,
  • Apr 15 2021, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 22:27 ist
A few number of buses started plying at KSRTC City Bus Stand in Mysuru on Thursday. DH PHOTO

With several employees of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) resuming to work on Thursday, the KSRTC services is slowly returning to normalcy, in Mysuru region. However, a section of employees continued their protest, which entered 9th day on Thursday.

According to the authorities, nearly 70% employees have returned to work and several buses have started plying on select routes. The officials claimed that all the employees are expected to return to work in a day or two.

KSRTC protest
Mysuru
Buses
ply

