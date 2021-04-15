KSRTC protest: Many employees return to work

With several employees of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) resuming to work on Thursday, the KSRTC services is slowly returning to normalcy, in Mysuru region. However, a section of employees continued their protest, which entered 9th day on Thursday.
According to the authorities, nearly 70% employees have returned to work and several buses have started plying on select routes. The officials claimed that all the employees are expected to return to work in a day or two.
