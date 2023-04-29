K'taka: Leopard rescued from bathroom of house in Soraba

A team of officials from forest department on Saturday captured a four-year-old male leopard that was hiding in the bathroom of a house at Kuppe village in Soraba taluk.

The leopard, which had strayed into the village coming under the purview of Ulavi forest range, entered the bathroom of the house belonging to Shivakumar in the wee hours of Saturday.

The occupants of the house, who noticed the big cat, locked the bathroom from outside and alerted the officials of forest department.

The team of officials, led by Thyavarekoppa Tiger and Lion Safari Veterinary Officer Murali Manohar, went to the village to capture the leopard. The team entered the bathroom by opening the roof tiles and tranquilised the big cat. Later, they captured it.

Speaking to DH, Veterinary Officer Murali Mohan said that the leopard had sustained injuries around four to five days ago after being trapped in a snare. But, it escaped from the snare and took refuge in the bathroom of the house. There is no threat to the life of the leopard. It has been sent to the zoo in Hampi for treatment, he added.