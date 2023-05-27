K'taka man asks villagers not to pay electricity bill

K'taka: Video of man asking villagers not to pay electricity bill goes viral

Davangere tahasildar M B Ashwath said he is aware of the video that has gone viral and will find out the man who made such statements in the village

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Davangere,
  • May 27 2023, 23:20 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 23:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A video of a man asking villagers not to pay electricity bill henceforth as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar issued an order by beating tamate at Gonivada village has gone viral on social media. 

Also Read | Chitradurga: Villagers refuse to pay power bill alleging Cong promise

Though the Siddaramaiah-led government is yet to issue any order on five guarantees including free 200 units of power for each household, the videos of people refusing to pay electricity bill have already gone viral.

Davangere tahasildar M B Ashwath said he is aware of the video that has gone viral and will find out the man who made such statements in the village.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
electricity bill
D K Shivakumar
Siddaramaiah

Related videos

What's Brewing

Watch | This is what new Parliament building looks like

Watch | This is what new Parliament building looks like

Watch: Making of new Parliament building in 2 minutes

Watch: Making of new Parliament building in 2 minutes

First Goa-Dehradun flight flies with woman as co-pilot

First Goa-Dehradun flight flies with woman as co-pilot

Construction of the new Parliament building: A timeline

Construction of the new Parliament building: A timeline

New Parliament inauguration: When, where to watch

New Parliament inauguration: When, where to watch

Australian teenager fights off monster crocodile

Australian teenager fights off monster crocodile

LGBTQ+ Russians seek to escape prejudice in Argentina

LGBTQ+ Russians seek to escape prejudice in Argentina

Venice exhibition portrays Africa's forced urbanisation

Venice exhibition portrays Africa's forced urbanisation

Czech man sets world record with staggering 9-hr plank

Czech man sets world record with staggering 9-hr plank

Test pilots and the taste of danger

Test pilots and the taste of danger

 