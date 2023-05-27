K'taka: Video of man asking villagers not to pay electricity bill goes viral

A video of a man asking villagers not to pay electricity bill henceforth as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar issued an order by beating tamate at Gonivada village has gone viral on social media.

Though the Siddaramaiah-led government is yet to issue any order on five guarantees including free 200 units of power for each household, the videos of people refusing to pay electricity bill have already gone viral.

Davangere tahasildar M B Ashwath said he is aware of the video that has gone viral and will find out the man who made such statements in the village.