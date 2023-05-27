K'taka: Video of man asking villagers not to pay electricity bill goes viral

A video of a man asking villagers not to pay electricity bill henceforth as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar issued an order by beating tamate at Gonivada village has gone viral on social media.
Also Read | Chitradurga: Villagers refuse to pay power bill alleging Cong promise
Though the Siddaramaiah-led government is yet to issue any order on five guarantees including free 200 units of power for each household, the videos of people refusing to pay electricity bill have already gone viral.
Davangere tahasildar M B Ashwath said he is aware of the video that has gone viral and will find out the man who made such statements in the village.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Watch | This is what new Parliament building looks like
Watch: Making of new Parliament building in 2 minutes
First Goa-Dehradun flight flies with woman as co-pilot
Construction of the new Parliament building: A timeline
New Parliament inauguration: When, where to watch
Australian teenager fights off monster crocodile
LGBTQ+ Russians seek to escape prejudice in Argentina
Venice exhibition portrays Africa's forced urbanisation
Czech man sets world record with staggering 9-hr plank
Test pilots and the taste of danger