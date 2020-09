Following the state-wide bandh called by farmers organisations on September 28 in protest against amendments to APMC and Land Reforms Acts, Kuvempu University has postponed the undergraduate and post-graduate examinations slated to be held on that day.

In a press note issued, here on Saturday, Kuvempu University Registrar (Evaluation) P Kannan said the date of the examinations that have been postponed would be announced later.