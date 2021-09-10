Kuvempu University retains third spot among conventional universities in Karnataka

The Kuvempu University (KU) has bagged the 81st rank in the country by scoring 40.40 marks in the university category in the National Institutional Ranking Framework-2021 (NIRF).

Though it has slipped from the 73rd rank to the 81st against the last year, it still stands in the third spot among conventional universities in the State after the University of Mysore and Bangalore University. It has become part of the top 100 higher education institutes in the country for the fourth time in a row.

As per the public universities in the State, Mysore University and Bangalore University were ranked 19th and 69th, respectively in the country.

Reacting to it, Kuvempu University Vice-chancellor B P Veerabhadrappa said, the University’s rank has come down this year due to the pandemic. He admitted that academic activities were disrupted due to lock-down enforced by the government to contain the spread of Covid-19. He also promised that the university staff would strive to improve its rank in the coming year.

University Registrar G Anuradha said, it is a matter of pride that the public university based in a small town is figured in the list of top 100 higher education institutes in the country for the fourth time in a row. It is evidence for quality education imparted by the university. The university, which provides higher education to rural students, gained recognition at the national level.

Union Human Resources Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has released the ranking of national higher educational institutes for the year 2021 in New Delhi recently. As many as 4,100 higher educational institutes were ranked under nine different parameters.

According to the University authorities, the University was ranked between 150 and 200 in 2017. But in 2018, it had bagged the 78th rank. It had bagged 73rd rank in 2019.

Central universities, higher educational institutes, and private and deemed universities are also part of the ranking system.

Among higher educational institutes including private in the State, Kuvempu University stands in the 7th position, while Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Science stands first in the State, Manipal’s Academy of Higher Education is in the second spot.

As per NIRF ranking, Mysuru-based JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research is 34th, Bangalore University is 69th, Nitte Technological University is in 77th position, Visvesvaraya Technological University is in 82nd rank, Belagavi-based KLE Academy of Higher Education & Research is in 91st spot and Bengaluru-based Jain University is in 99th spot.

Check out latest DH videos here