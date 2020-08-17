Laxmi Hebbalkar's son gets engaged with Bhadravathi MLA's niece

The engagement between Mrinal, son of Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar and Hita, daughter of Bhadravathi MLA B K Sangamesh 's brother, was held at Sarji convention hall in the city on Monday.

Family members of the MLA Sangameshwar greeted guests with Mysuru peta. Political leaders of the district and neighbouring districts attended the event. The couple exchanged diamond rings.

Reacting to the event, the MLA B K Sangamesh said Lakshmi Hebbalkar is serving the society in Belagavi like Kittur Rani Chennamma. "We are glad to become relatives."

A helicopter ferrying Chitradurga MLC Raghu Achar made an emergency landing on government school ground at Hanchina Siddapura near Bhadravathi due to bad weather. Later, the MLC reached the engagement venue by road.