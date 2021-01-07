Leopard strays into doctors' quarters in Chamarajanagar, creates panic

A leopard strayed into a doctors' quarters on the premises of Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences at Yedabetta, on the outskirts of the city, on Wednesday night, creating panic.

The movement of the leopard has been captured on CCTV cameras, which got a lot of traction on social media. The leopard entered the premises at around 9.30 pm on Wednesday and was seen moving on the corridors. The video clipping shows the leopard trying to enter a house when it saw an open door. It is later seen running away out of fear when the occupants started screaming.

The quarters have three floors and are occupied by several doctors including the hospital dean. There is a parking area in the basement, with stairs on three sides, all with doors. It is said that one of the doctors has a pet dog and the leopard might have entered the quarters to hunt him. It is suspected that it might have entered through one of the doors from the basement.

The quarters are at a distance of four kilometres from the district headquarters, surrounded by small hillocks. The students' hostel and the doctors' quarters are on the same premises.