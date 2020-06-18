'Let MySugar factory resume under O&M system'

Members of various organisations, led by ex-MLA H D Chowdaiah, staged a mega protest, urging the government to resume MySugar factory under Operation and Management (O&M) system, near the Deputy Commissioner's office in Mandya on Thursday.

The protesters, who gathered near Sir M Visvesvaraya statue, took out a rally, holding placards with slogans 'Resume MySugar and protect sugarcane growers'.

There are seven lakh tonne of sugarcane ready for harvest, under MySugar factory limits. The cane growers are awaiting for the factory to begin functioning. Though cane was supplied to other factories last year, the farmers were not paid transport costs. The historical factory is now neglected. The government should bail out the farmers, by beginning it under O&M system, they stressed.

MP A Sumalatha, who extended support to the protest, said, "A few elected representatives of the district are warning of intensified protest (ugra horata), if the factory is started under O&M system. They are doing selfish politics on the issue."

Indian soldiers are fighting for the country on China border, but protesters are insulting the jawans and the farmers. Who will be responsible, if the farmers end their lives, following further delay in resuming the factory? she questioned.

The previous government had earmarked Rs 69 crore and had decided to begin the factory under O&M system. Why are the leaders, who remained mute then, opposing it now? she asked.

Some of them are personally attacking me, over the O&M issue, and have been insulting me. They are alleging that my supporters are eyeing the factory. My supporters are in a good position and are not eyeing the factory, she said.

Former minister M S Atamananda, Congress district president C D Gangadhar, ex-MLA G B Shivakumar, farmer leader K S Nanjundegowda and Venugopal were present.