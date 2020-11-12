Lord Basaveshwara's statue in Ramdurg was damaged by accident, says village elders

The left hand of the statue of Lord Basaweshwara at Bijguppi village in Ramdurg taluk was damaged by accident on November 8, when three persons from the village were attempting to put the shawl on its shoulder.

Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi informed the media that village elders, Maruti Koppad and others who had filed a complaint demanding action against miscreants for the desecration of the statue, have withdrawn their complaint.

They informed the police that three village residents -- Siddappa Nargund, Raghavendra Hurkadli and Mahantesh Koppad -- while on their way to agricultural lands on Sunday at 2 am, noticed that the shawl on the statue of Lord Basaweshwara had fallen down. Siddappa climbed the statue platform and while putting the shawl on the statue, his leg brushed against the hand of the statue which had been holding the linga and ripped it off.

They were afraid after the incident and discarded the damaged statue hand near Chippalkatti village. The trio did not intend to damage the statue and have confessed to it being an accident.

People protesting against the incident have been asked to stop them and also there was no need for further investigation, elders said in a petition to the police.