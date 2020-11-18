Madhya Pradesh CM visits Melkote

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the famed Melkote Cheluvanarayana Swamy temple in Mandya district, and offered prayers, on Wednesday.

After having darshan of Lord Balaji at Tirumala, Chouhan reached Mysuru Airport, by a special flight. Later, he reached Melkote via road and offered prayers to the lord, along with his wife. He was accorded traditional ‘purnakumba’ welcome at the temple. Deputy Commissioner Dr M V Venkatesh was present.

After offering prayers at Cheluvanarayana Swamy and Ramanujacharya temples, he climbed up to Yoganarasimha Swamy hill and offered prayers at the temple, atop the hill.

Speaking to reporters, Chauhan said, “This is my thi rd visit to Melkote temple. I have great belief in the deity here and was blessed with the CM’s post only after having darshan here. I have come to fulfill the vow.”

“The god has given me an opportunity to serve the poor and downtrodden. As per the request of the priests, I will donate a silver chariot to the deity. I will personally visit the temple while offering it,” he said. He also visited the Jeeyar Mutt.

Chauhan had visited the temple in November last year and also in June, this year. Pandavapura Assistant Commissioner Shivanandamurthy, Tahsildar Pramod Patil and Executive Officer Mangalamma were present.