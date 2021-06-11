Man found murdered at Belavadi

Man found murdered at Belavadi

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS,
  • Jun 11 2021, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2021, 14:52 ist

A man found murdered in a vacant site at Belavadi under Yelwal police limits.

Ravish (36) found dead. According to the Police, Ravish was running a petty shop at Hootagalli. He was killed by silting his throat.

Ravish hails from Pandavapur taluk in Mandya district. 

Mandya
Karnataka

