Man found murdered at Belavadi

A man found murdered in a vacant site at Belavadi under Yelwal police limits.
Ravish (36) found dead. According to the Police, Ravish was running a petty shop at Hootagalli. He was killed by silting his throat.
Ravish hails from Pandavapur taluk in Mandya district.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Rover leaves 'China's imprint' on Mars
'Sunflower' series review: Unengaging comedy-thriller
Young, unvaccinated: India's vaccination drive stumbles
Kim has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends
All aboard the Cambodian cafe train to nowhere
'CryptoPunk' NFT sells for $11.8 million
How the Covid-19 pandemic hit the trans community
Buddhadeb: A poet who left teaching to pursue cinema
DH Toon | Petrol price to reach space before Bezos?
Solar Eclipse 2021: Stunning pics from around the world