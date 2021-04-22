Man held for issuing fake Covid-19 negative reports

Man held for issuing fake Covid-19 negative reports

Hosapete
Hosapete, DHNS, Hosapete (Vijayanagar district),
  • Apr 22 2021, 11:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 11:57 ist

The Hosapete police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly issuing fake Covid-19 negative reports to the college students and travellers through the government portal.

The accused, identified as Shivu, has been running a photocopy shop near JMFC court in the town.

According to the police, the accused used to create fake Covid-19 negative reports by forging the original lab reports through the government portal. He used to issue such fake reports to the interstate travellers and college students.

Based on the complaint filed by taluk health officer Dr Bhaskar, the police arrested Shivu on Tuesday. The police have seized computer, hard disk and other devices from the photocopy shop, police inspector M Srinivas told reporters.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hosapete
Fake Covid negative reports
Arrest

Related videos

What's Brewing

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

DH Toon | No 'thali' left for PM Modi to beat?

DH Toon | No 'thali' left for PM Modi to beat?

Cab fares hiked by 90%. Are drivers earning enough?

Cab fares hiked by 90%. Are drivers earning enough?

Old mess and a new 'waste' body  

Old mess and a new 'waste' body  

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

This couple married four times to maximise their leave

This couple married four times to maximise their leave

Climate change altering migration of whales?

Climate change altering migration of whales?

 