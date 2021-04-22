Man held for issuing fake Covid-19 negative reports

The Hosapete police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly issuing fake Covid-19 negative reports to the college students and travellers through the government portal.

The accused, identified as Shivu, has been running a photocopy shop near JMFC court in the town.

According to the police, the accused used to create fake Covid-19 negative reports by forging the original lab reports through the government portal. He used to issue such fake reports to the interstate travellers and college students.

Based on the complaint filed by taluk health officer Dr Bhaskar, the police arrested Shivu on Tuesday. The police have seized computer, hard disk and other devices from the photocopy shop, police inspector M Srinivas told reporters.