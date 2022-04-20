Man narrowly escapes jumbo attack in Bandipur

A man narrowly escaped from being attacked by a wild elephant on National Highway (NH) 766 that passes through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The video of the elephant chasing the man has gone viral.

In the video, three persons are seen standing near a car, after parking it near a bridge, while the fourth person enters the forest area. On seeing an elephant charging towards them, the trio get into the car. The elephant then charges the man who went inside the forest. While escaping from the elephant, the man trips and falls and finally manages to get into the moving car.

Passengers traveling in a vehicle captured the incident and uploaded it on social media. Parking or alighting from vehicles in forest region is prohibited.

According to Assistant Conservator of Forests Paramesh, “We have been checking the vehicle’s registration number. People are reluctant to follow norms despite repeated awareness and strict vigilance. Such incidents keep repeating unless people understand the situation,” he said.

