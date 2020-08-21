Man paraded naked on donkey for stealing bulls

A man was stripped naked and paraded on a donkey for stealing bulls at Saraswathihatti in Hiriyur taluk of the district.

Eshwar (35), resident of Badagollarahatti in Tumakuru district, was identified as the victim. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media networking sites.

According to the villagers, bulls belonging to a certain Balanna at Saraswathihatti were reportedly stolen on August 19 night.

Shepherds of the village saw them at Bukkapatna in Sira taluk of Tumakuru district and later brought the bulls along with Eshwar from the neighbouring village.

They tied him to a pillar at a school nearby and assaulted him after which he was paraded on the donkey in the village. Police rushed to the village and interrogated the villagers.

Eshwar is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hiriyur town.