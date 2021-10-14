Man sets himself ablaze on road near Konandur

DHNS
DHNS, Konandur,
  • Oct 14 2021, 05:24 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2021, 05:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 40-year old man has reportedly set himself ablaze by pouring kerosene on his body on the road near Konandur in the taluk on Wednesday.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Raghavendra (40) resident of Aklapura village, Thirthahalli taluk. He had told his family members that he was going to Dattarajapura on the bike. But he stopped the vehicle at halfway and set himself ablaze by pouring kerosene on his body. Bystanders noticed the burning body of the man and bike and tried to rescue him. But their efforts went in vain. The reason for taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Thirthahalli police registered a case. 

Karnataka
Suicide

