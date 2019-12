As part of Farmer's Day, a mega convention is being organised at Bharathinagar, in Mandya, today.

Thousands of farmers are expected to attend the programme, organised by the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and the Hasiru Sene organisations.

Former Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar will be inaugurating the event and Sunitha Puttannaiah of the Raitha Sangha will be the chief guest.

Writer Devanur Mahadeva, former MP G Madegowda and many farmer leaders will be participating in the event.