Mandya SP accused of axing Ashoka trees

Only the branches have been felled, she said

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mandya,
  • Sep 14 2021, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2021, 14:38 ist
Dr Ashwini M, Superintendent of Police Mandya in Bengaluru. Credit: DH File Photo

Mandya Superintendent of Police Ashwini has drawn flak for allegedly axing 11 Ashoka trees in the SP’s official residence with the help of the department personnel.

Acting on complaints from the environmentalists and the public, Range Forest Officer visited the spot and seized the felled trees.

According to the environmentalists, the trees in the historical complex were several years old. It is alleged that the SP on Monday had felled the trees blocking roads connecting the residence.

The IPS officer, who should give importance to protecting trees, axed them, environmentalists said.

However, SP Ashwini clarified that as the snapped branches of the trees were falling on the electric cables and the compound during rains, a written application was submitted to the CESC and the Forest department in this regard. Only the branches have been felled, she said.

Deputy Conservator of Forest P Ravishankar said the SP has informed that an application has been submitted and it will be verified. However, there is no need for permission to axe the Ashoka trees. A report would be sought from the RFO, he said.

