Mangalore varsity to confer three honorary doctorates at 40th annual convocation

Mangalore University (MU) will award three honorary doctorates to Hemavathi V Heggade (Education and Social Service), Harikrishna Punaroor (Social Service and Literature) and Devdas Kapikad (Fine Arts, Tulu Drama/Cinema), during its 40th annual convocation at the Mangala Auditorium in the University campus on April 23.

“One Doctor of Science degree (Biochemistry) will be presented to Shivananda Nayak,” MU Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya told media persons at the Ravindra Kalabhavan in Mangaluru College on Thursday.

Hemavathi V Heggade, wife of Sri Kshethra Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr D Veerendra Heggade, is a source of inspiration to lakhs of rural women across Karnataka.

Her many women empowerment activities, including SKDRDP’s Vathsalya programme (which had identified 12,000 widows and destitute people), had resulted in the tremendous transformation in the life of rural women in the state.

Her motivational speeches to women and staff of SKDRDP has also earned her the title, ‘Mathrushri’. Hemavathi Heggade is serving as the president of Jnanavikasa programme, a wing of SKDRDP, Shravika Ashrama Karkala, Board of Director of Sri Dharmasthala Siri Gramodyoga Samsthe and is a trustee of half a dozen institutions.

Dharmadarshi Harikrishna Punaroor, who had served as the president of Kannada Sahitya Parishat, was the recipient of prestigious awards like the Rajyotsava award (2004), Poul Harris Fellow (by Rotary International). Besides setting up a night school, he had raised Rs 62 lakh to set up a Yoga Peetha in MU. Devadas Kapikad, writer, director, storyteller, lyricist, singer, producer, comedian, has thousands of fans in the undivided Dakshina Kannada district and Gulf countries. A Tulu drama, ‘Bale Chaa Parka’ staged in Shaktinagar in 1989, proved to be a turning point in his life. In a career spread over three decades, he has composed and directed about 55 dramas.

Kapikad has acted, produced, directed and performed in over 8,000 shows and 55 dramas, which includes ‘Bale Chaa Parka.’

Watch latest videos by DH here: