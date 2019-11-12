Mangaluru City Corporation election begins

The election to the council of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) commenced on Tuesday morning. As many as 180 candidates, including 82 women, are contesting for 60 seats in the Corporation.

There are 448 polling booths including 75 critical booths in the MCC limits. The polling percentage was 10.75% at 9 am. DK MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Mangaluru City South MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty, MLC Ivan DSouza and former MLA J R Lobo exercised their franchise.

The counting will be held on November 14. The Congress was in power in the previous Council of the MCC by winning 35 seats. While the BJP had won 20 seats, SDPI - 1, JD(S) -2,CPM-1 and independent-1 seat, respectively.