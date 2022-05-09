Mangaluru International Airport gears up for 45 days of ‘Summer Carnival’

With the summer in full bloom, fun and business travel are also seeing a strong rebound. Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) is no exception to this phenomenon.

The increasing number of passenger footfalls too justifies this idea of overall enthusiasm for travel.

The ‘Summer Carnival’ that gets under way at MIA from May 15 seeks to complement this travel trend.

Seven food and beverage (F&B) and five retail outlets with a strong brand presence in their respective areas are taking part in the carnival that ends on June 30. Each of these F&B and retail outlets is offering combos and promotional offers as part of the carnival.

Some of the F&B outlets have come up with cross-promotion offers where the user can avail of coupons at retail outlets.

The idea of the summer carnival is to give air travellers value for their money.

The combos will come in handy for people travelling in groups, especially at the F&B outlets, where one can get that extra bite to eat at reduced fares.

Even at the retail outlets, purchases above a certain value will ensure that passengers get additional discounts. Some outlets are also offering discount coupons.

MIA will set up a selfie counter with a 1990’s retro look in the pre-check-in area, giving the passengers the unique opportunity to reconnect with their past and the millennial crowd the chance to savour the progress that their generation is witnessing.

With passenger engagement activities involving staff and professional artists also planned, the carnival promises to enhance the passenger experience.

The airport as part of this activity recently organised a magic show by eminent magician Kuddroli Ganesh, who left the domestic and international passengers spellbound with his skilful dexterity of hands and demonstration of memory power.