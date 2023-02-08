Mangaluru: Mass food poisoning situation now under control

The incident of food poisoning in three hostels of the City Group of Institutions in Shakthinagar is now under control and a few students who are undergoing treatment in the hospitals will be discharged by the end of the day.

The Dakshina Kannada health department officials who are monitoring the suspected food poisoning incident said that the situation is under control and no fresh cases have been reported. The reports of the food, water and blood samples collected from the hostel are awaited.

District surveillance officer Dr Jagadeesh along with the Principal of the district training institute Dr Ashok H visited the hostels on Wednesday.

“Most of the students have left for their native. The department has set up a temporary medical set up at the hostel premises to monitor the health of the students who are staying back at the hostel,” said Dr Jagadeesh to DH.

A total of 231 students from three hostels allegedly suffered food poisoning and were treated in about seven hospitals in Mangaluru on Monday and Tuesday. Of the total students, as many as 116 students were admitted as inpatients.