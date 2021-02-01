Mastakabhisheka to 18-feet statue of Shantinatha

Mastakabhisheka was performed to the 18-ft tall statue of Shantinatha Thirthankara at the Jain temple in Bastihalli, Halebid, on Sunday.

The temple was constructed during the Hoysala period. Special abhishekas were performed on the statue of the 16th Thirthankara Shantinatha. The statue was anointed with water, sandal, milk, tender coconut, red sandal, turmeric, sugarcane juice, kashaya and others, amid the chanting of mantras by priests.

A large number of devotees from various places in Hassan district attended the ceremony, singing bhajans praising the saint.