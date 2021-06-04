MCC chief denies Sindhuri’s allegation over CSR funds

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shilpa Nag has denied the allegation of Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri that the commissioner failed to furnish the details of CSR funds collected for Covid-19 management.

In a statement, the commissioner has clarified that MCC or other government entities cannot accept donations in cash. Only PM Cares and CM Cares Fund can, all donations received by the MCC are only in kind.

Nag stated that the press statement regarding Rs 12.53 crore being collected in 20 days’ was made by the DC herself in a CSR meeting with corporates on May 26, in the absence of the MCC Commissioner. Further, many donations were received by the DC office directly, which the MCC does not hold information,” the commissioner said.

The allegations that the CSR report was not furnished are completely far from the truth. MCC commissioner was appointed as the District Nodal Officer for CSR funds on May 5 by the DC herself and order on removal of MCC Commissioner as the District Nodal Head for CSR were issued on June 1.

“All the undistributed items were handed over to Deputy Director of Mysuru Palace Board, immediately after the order. A comprehensive report listing all items received has also been submitted. It details the quantity, names of donors, handed over details, undistributed and returned. CSR items to the new CSR nodal officer appointed by the DC on May 25. Despite this, misleading details about MCC continue to pour in by the DC,” she said.

“Based on DC’s directives, the collected aid in kind was handed over to the DHO and government hospitals periodically, which has been routed to the rural areas. It has to be noted that many of the high value items like ambulances, ventilators, ICU beds, oxygen concentrators, and cardiac monitors were collected by the DC office and government hospitals directly and whereabouts of these are not known to the MCC. This also includes other CSR initiatives in pipeline, like the two 25KL oxygen plants in district hospital and KR Hospital, 500 LPM oxygen plant being set up by Infosys and others,” the Commissioner clarified.