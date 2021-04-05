MCC plans to recruit 60 additional MPWs to create awareness about viral diseases

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) is planning to recruit 60 additional multi-purpose workers (MPWs) to create awareness on the spread of malaria, dengue and other vector-borne diseases, along with expediting the work on issuing water bills to households and commercial establishments.

At present 60 MPWs are working under the health section of the MCC and are engaged in creating awareness on the spread of malaria and dengue in all 60 wards.

The council of the city corporation has approved the proposal to recruit additional MPWs on a outsource basis and has decided to write to the state government seeking permission to utilise the funds collected under health cess for paying the wages of the additional MPWs.

Mayor Premananda Shetty said that corporators and the general public have been complaining about receiving the water bills once in three to four months. This is causing a lot of inconvenience to the public in paying the water bill promptly.

Once the additional MPWs are recruited, then measures will be taken to issue the water bills regularly, he added.

At present, the city corporation has been availing the services of existing 60 MPWs for the generation and distribution of the water bills.

Hence, it was decided to recruit 60 more MPWs on an outsource basis to take various measures to prevent vector-borne diseases as well as to expedite the water-billing process.

The service of MPWs plays a vital role when the number of malaria and dengue cases increase in the city during monsoon. The MPWs visit the houses to urge residents to destroy mosquito breeding sites.

“We have been receiving complaints about the inordinate delay in the water supply billing process. Many people have not received bills for several months during the pandemic. Recruiting additional MPWs will not only help in disbursing water bills but also to check the spread of malaria and dengue in the MCC limits,” the Mayor added.

The city corporation has no provision as per the Cadre and Recruitment Rules to appoint the MPWs directly. Presently, the city corporation is spending Rs 1.8 crore per year for the payment of 60 MPWs working in the health section of the MCC.

Additional 60 MPWs will be appointed on a contract basis and their salary will be paid by utilising the health cess collected by the city corporation.

Funds are being released from the state and central governments under the National Urban Health Mission for various health-related activities.

A proposal to utilise the funds collected under health cess will be sent to the government for approval.