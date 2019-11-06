Melkote gears up for Rajamudi utsava

The Melkote Cheluva Narayanaswamy temple is all set to kick off the popular Rajamudi utsava that will take off on Wednesday evening.
The Tottilamadu jatra will be celebrated on Thursday.
The Rajamudi Brahmotsavam, that is celebrated in the Karthika masam, was launched on Sunday amid rituals.
The festival will conclude on Monday with Brindavanotsava and Thirtha Snana.
