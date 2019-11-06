Melkote gears up for Rajamudi utsava

DHNS
DHNS, Mandya,
  • Nov 06 2019, 12:21pm ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2019, 12:21pm ist
The Rajamudi Brahmotsavam, that is celebrated in the Karthika masam, was launched on Sunday amid rituals. DH Photo

The Melkote Cheluva Narayanaswamy temple is all set to kick off the popular Rajamudi utsava that will take off on Wednesday evening.

The Tottilamadu jatra will be celebrated on Thursday.

The Rajamudi Brahmotsavam, that is celebrated in the Karthika masam, was launched on Sunday amid rituals.

The festival will conclude on Monday with Brindavanotsava and Thirtha Snana.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Melkote
Cheluvarayaswamy
Rajamudi mahotsava
Comments (+)
 