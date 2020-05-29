Migratory birds of Almatti backwaters to get state protection

The backwaters of Almatti reservoir in Bagalkot and Vijayapura districts is one of the most preferred places for migratory birds from Central and East Asia.

During winters, thousands of migratory birds like Flamingo, Bar-headed goose Oriental Pratincole among others arrive, by the Central Asian flyway (flight path), in Almatti backwaters for breeding.

The migratory birds will soon get the state protection. The Forest department is all set to submit a proposal to the state government seeking a conservation tag for the backwaters of Almatti, spreading across the undivided Vijayapura district, the winter home of migratory birds. The Forest department has sought the help of ornithologist and retired agriculture scientist with GKVK, Dr S Subramanya, to prepare a blueprint for the same.

Migratory birds using flyway arrive in Krishna backwaters at Herkal in Bilagi taluk, Mallapur in Bagalkot taluk and Benal in Basavanabagewadi taluk of Vijayapura district.

At Halerolli village in Bilagi taluk Krishna river splits into two, giving way for an island measuring 2,000 hectares. The island has become a winter home for many migratory birds from Central Asia.

Hanumanth Doni, Range Forest Officer, Bilagi, told DH, “It is not possible to declare the entire reservoir and its catchment as conservation reserve. Hence, we are planning to get the protected area tag for the island and villages in its surrounding.” Migratory birds arrive to backwaters in October for nesting and they leave to their original habitat in April or May, he said.