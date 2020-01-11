Minister for reducing weight of school bags from 2021

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, steps would be taken to reduce the weight of school bags of children, from next year.

Speaking during a programme held at Kautilya Vidyalaya as part of its ‘Futuristic Citizens - Towards a better tomorrow’ programme, here on Saturday, he said, “Besides implementing compulsory bagless day, possibilities are being explored to reduce the weight of school bags.”

“Writer R K Narayan spoke only once as Rajya Sabha member. His speech was on reducing the weight of school bags. Students should enjoy their trip to school and should not feel as if they are mountaineers everyday. Already some schools have taken steps to reduce the weight of bags, like keeping textbooks in racks in their respective classrooms. Suggestions will be invited from all persons concerned about education,” he said.

To a question on introducing ‘civic sense’ in the curriculum, the minister said that one should look beyond including everything in syllabus, conducting exams and giving marks. “Bagless days should be for inculcating good attitude and habits among children through activities. Such days should help the students to learn about inspiring personalities. Not all personalities can be included in syllabus. Children should enjoy school. It should not be a burden,” Suresh Kumar said.

Clarifying that it is not an immediate aim or an ambition that he has set, he said, his wish is to see parents prefer government schools over private schools for the education of their children.

“Besides providing quality education, we need to concentrate on infrastructure. There are 60,000 school buildings across the state and most of them are over 25 or 30 years old. Many schools need repairs and renovation, while some schools need new buildings. Thus, I will seek funds in the state budget,” he said.