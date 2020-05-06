Minister inaugurates Covid lab in Ch'nagar

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Yalandur (Chamarajanagar dist),
  • May 06 2020, 21:54 ist
  • updated: May 06 2020, 22:02 ist
District In-charge Minister S Suresh Kumar inaugurates the Covid-19 lab at the Government Medical College in Yadabetta, Chamarajanagar, on Wednesday. Deputy Commisioner M R Ravi, MLAs C S Niranjan Kumar and N Mahesh and Dean Dr Sanjeev are seen.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar inaugurated the Covid-19 testing lab at the Government Medical College in Yadabetta, here, set up at a cost of Rs 1.79 crore, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi, MLAs C S Niranjan Kumar and N Mahesh and Dean Dr Sanjeev.

Later, the minister paid a surprise visit to Mamballi in Yalandur taluk and interacted with high school students.

“It is not possible to conduct SSLC exams due to corona. It may be delayed further. So, can we pass all students studying 10th standard?” the minister asked the students.

The students said, “It is okay if there is a delay for preparation and conducting the exams. But, the exams should be definitely held. We have worked hard day and night for the exams. If everyone are passed en masse, there is no value for our hard work and efforts. Hence, exams should be held.”

“The students should watch SSLC classes telecast on Doordarshan. This would help them to revise the subjects and also to build their self-confidence. As suggested by the students, the officials have already been told to conduct the exam,” he said.

Suresh Kumar
Chamarajanagar

