Missing trekker rescued from Charmadi forest

A Bengaluru-based techie, who allegedly went missing while trekking at Charmadi forest, was rescued by a team comprising the Balur police, the Forest Department staff of Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada and a local youth, in the early hours of Monday.

Paresh Kishan Lal Agarwal was trekking from Rani Jhari Falls in Mudigere taluk to Ermayi Falls in Bandaje. As dusk crept in, he lost his way inside the forest. He sent his location to a colleague in Bengaluru who in turn informed the police control room.

The Balur police with the help of the Forest Department staff in Belthangady and one Sinan Charmadi launched a search operation.

Soon, a team comprising Mubashir (Mubbu), Ermalpalke of Kajur, Ashraf, Shamshu, Nasir Kajur and another team, led by Sudheer Valambra, Janardhan and Jeevarakshaka ambulance driver Jaleel, joined the operation.

The teams that had launched the search operation at 5 pm, succeeded in tracing Paresh Kishan Lal inside the forest at midnight. They found him starving and on the brink of shock. He was offered biscuits and some juice.

He was shifted to Kajur at 4.30 am on Monday. Food was also arranged for the team at Kajur.

When the team members were walking towards Mithabagilu, they came across a wild elephant. “We saved ourselves by sliding down a slope,” Jaleel recollected.

Later, Paresh was taken to the resort where he was staying. He took his bag and collected his bike, after which he was taken to the Balur police station.