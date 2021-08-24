Mission hospital selected to train Covid warriors in Udupi

The Lombard Memorial (Mission) Hospital in Udupi has been selected to train frontline covid warriors in dealing with a potential third wave of Covid infection, Hospital Director Dr Sushil Jathanna said.

Incidentally, it is the only hospital to be selected to provide this training for people in Udupi. The training is sponsored by National Skill Development Council and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, in collaboration with Association of Healthcare Providers of India, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched this customised crash course in June 2021 to meet the required number of covid frontline workers across the country.

The new job roles identified include basic care support, emergency care support, advance care support, sample collection support, home care support and medical equipment support.

The training will include intensive classroom training and on the job training in various settings under the supervision of medical and nursing staff. This initiative will support various state and district administrations in their fight against Covid-19 and will help reduce the excessive workload on doctors and nurses while always being under their supervision.

The cost of the training will be borne by the National Skill Development Council and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

Jathanna said that it was a privilege and honour for the Hospital to be selected to train frontline Covid warriors. It will also enable the Hospital to contribute towards the fight against the Covid pandemic, he added.

The training programme will be led by Dr Suja Karkada and Veena Menezes of Lombard College of Nursing, Udupi.