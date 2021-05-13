MLA turns Good Samaritan, saves lives of 20 Covid-19 patients

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's political Secretary and MLA M P Renukacharya turned a Good Samaritan by bringing 24 jumbo cylinders from Southern Gas Agency in Harihar on May 12 mid-night and saving the lives of 20 Covid-19 patients, who are undergoing treatment in a general hospital in Honnali town.

In this way, the MLA averted the Chamarajanagar-like tragedy.

The MLA traveled with tahsildar and police to Harihar, which is 40 km from Honnali, to bring cylinders.

The hospital medical officer Chandrappa called the MLA around 12:00 am on May 12 am and told that they were facing a shortage of oxygen and patients may die if oxygen was not brought in within two to three hours. The MLA went to the hospital immediately and saw the conditions of the patients. He called the Deputy Commissioner from the hospital and asked him to make oxygen cylinder arrangements. Later, he went to Southern Gas Agency in Harihar along with tahsildar Basana Gouda Kotur and circle police inspector Devaraj with empty cylinders and got them refilled, and returned to the hospital around 2:30 am. The patients who were in need of oxygen got it in time and survived.

The hospital staff told that the MLA broke down after seeing the death of a Covid-19 patient in his presence in the hospital. He instilled confidence in the remaining patients and left the hospital to bring oxygen cylinders.

The MLA also conquered the hearts of people by breaking the lock of the vaccination centre at Ambedkar Bhavan and helped people, who had been standing in queue for hours together, get vaccine. Though people were waiting in queue to get the vaccine, the centre was not opened as the key was lost. After learning about this, the MLA broke the lock with the help of an iron rod and opened the room.