MLC polls prove Congress lost hold in rural Karnataka: BSY

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa stated that the results of legislative council polls will prove that Congress has lost its hold in rural Karnataka.

Speaking to media persons in Shikaripur after casting vote in the town municipal council office in the town on Friday, he exuded confidence that BJP would win 15 seats out of 25 in the polls and thus gain a majority in the upper house. It would be an answer to all remarks made by leaders of opposition parties. He also said that BJP would win more than 140 seats in the next Assembly polls.

He made it clear that his son and State BJP Vice-President B Y Vijayendra is not expecting a ministerial berth.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: