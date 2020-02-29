MM Hill shrine earns Rs 3.7 cr during Maha Shivaratri jatra

Male Mahadeshwara temple in Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar district, has earned a record revenue of Rs 3.7 crore, during Mahashivaratri Jatra, that was celebrated last week.

However, this does not include the collection from the offering boxes (hundi). The amount collected from the sale of ‘laddus’ alone is a whopping Rs 1.05 crore.

The six-day jatra mahotsava, celebrated from February 20 to 25, drew lakhs of devotees from across the state. The devotees started arriving at the hill temple from February 18 itself. More than seven lakh people visited the hill shrine during Shivaratri jatra, it is estimated.

According to Male Mahadeshwara Development Authority, the revenue earned during the six days, from February 18 to 25, is Rs 3.7 crore. This includes collection from various sevas, parking fee and special entrance fee.

In all, 6,20,500 laddus have been sold during the period. While, 5,02,500 laddus were sold to devotees, around 30,000 laddus were distributed as prasada. Remaining laddus were distributed to those performing different sevas. Each laddu was sold at Rs 20.

Authority secretary Jayavibhavaswamy said, "The revenue through laddus was Rs 1.05 crore. On Shivaratri day alone, 1,17,500 laddus were sold."

The hundi collection will be held in a couple of days, according to sources. The last year collection (2019) was Rs 2.57 crore.